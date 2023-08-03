Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Bear steals golf clubs, drags bag into woods

A bear stole a bag of golf clubs at a golf course in Canada, and it was all caught on camera. (Source: CNN, Karim Lalani, golfdigest.com, "Cocaine Bear"/Universal Pictures, Mark Pettie, "The Yogi Bear Show"/Hanna-Barbera Productions)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (CNN) – A bear stole a bag of golf clubs at a golf course in Canada, and it was all caught on camera.

The clubs belonged to Jerome Gignac, who was golfing at Westwood Plateau Golf Club in Vancouver on Monday.

When Gignac got to the 13th hole, a female black bear approached his cart and took off with his bag of clubs.

Gignac insists there was no food in his bag.

Gignac started to follow the bear, shouting at it, but the animal dragged the bag down a ravine.

Fortunately for Gignac, all the clubs fell out of the bag as the bear dragged it, so the golfer wasn’t left empty-handed.

“I got really lucky there,” Gignac said. “All the clubs were dumped out. The putter was still in there, just as it went over the edge, and it fell out just at the edge of the ravine.”

The bear got away with a dozen golf balls, tees and the bag itself.

Gignac said he was unable to retrieve those items. Unfortunately, he had just recently purchased the new bag.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man, who wishes to stay anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket that matched the...
‘I still can’t believe it’: NKY man wins $1 million Powerball prize
Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati (FOX19 NOW File)
Attempted robbery escalated into shooting at downtown Cincinnati park: police
Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
OSHP: Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation
Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation near Dayton: OSHP
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says

Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow is offering a one-night stay at her home on Airbnb.
Gwyneth Paltrow's guesthouse on Airbnb
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus....
Babies should get new drug that prevents RSV, CDC panel says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
LIVE: Trump arrives at DC courthouse to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
FILE - Shopping carts are parked outside a Home Depot in Philadelphia on Sept. 21, 2022.
Man charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of nearly $300,000 with door-return scam