Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Covington Police: Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River

Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River Thursday, Covington Police say.
Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River Thursday, Covington Police say.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway in Covington Thursday after a body was discovered in the Ohio River, Covington Police confirmed.

According to a release from Covington Police Lt. Justin Bradbury, water rescue crews responded to the Ohio River east of the Brent Spence Bridge shortly before 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a body floating in the river.

Emergency responders from the Covington Fire Department recovered a man’s body, Lt. Bradley’s release said.

Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River...
Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River Thursday, Covington Police say.(WXIX)
Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River...
Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River Thursday, Covington Police say.(WXIX)

Police said that investigators and detectives are currently working to determine the man’s identity, police said.

The cause of the man’s death is not known.

This is an ongoing investigation and is being handled by the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Crime Lab.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

