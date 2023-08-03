CPS working to reduce teacher shortage ahead of new school year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With Cincinnati Public Schools heading back to school in two weeks, the district office says it’s working hard to hire as many teachers as possible.

CPS has launched an aggressive campaign in an effort to attract educators to its district.

“It’s definitely been an aggressive search for teachers,” says CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright. “Our recruitment year really does not end but it beefs up, if you will, when the spring starts.”

Since early May, CPS has held recruiting events like Walk-In Wednesday where teachers can apply, interview and be offered a position right on the spot.

The district’s aggressive efforts have reduced the number of open positions from 200 to about 90.

Superintendent Wright says the district is not satisfied with what they have already achieved.

“We are really still working really, really hard to make certain we’re maximizing the positions that we have and that we’re maximizing our opportunities to fill those vacancies,” Wright explained.

Cincinnati Federation of Teachers President Julie Sellers says a teacher’s take-home pay is a powerful recruiting tool.

The Ohio Department of Education recommends that school districts have a starting annual salary for first-year teachers of $35,000.

The CPS starting salary for a first-year teacher is more than $50,000.

“It’s not a lot when we think about the whole scheme of what teachers are doing,” said Sellers. “You know, I don’t ever think that there’s really a place where we can pay teachers for everything it is that they do.”

CPS says it is happy for the younger teachers who have just signed on for the school year.

“We’re glad to have you,” said Wright. “We look forward to an amazing year. Our goal is to make sure that you become very, very quickly a part of the CPS family.”

The superintendent said there is still work to be done like making sure the use of the Metro bus routes doesn’t cause transportation to school problems.

A focus on school safety and giving parents enough confidence that it is safe to send their kids to school.

All very important issues, but all moot points if there are not enough teachers to meet the students when they get to the classrooms.

