Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Driver indicted after running over man, crashing into deli

Kenneth Wilkinson, 41, was driving a green Pontiac that crashed through the storefront of...
Kenneth Wilkinson, 41, was driving a green Pontiac that crashed through the storefront of Marina’s International Deli along Montgomery Road on April 6, according to Hamilton County court documents.(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted nearly four months after court records say he ran over a man and then crashed into a business.

Kenneth Wilkinson, 41, was driving a green Pontiac that crashed through the storefront of Marina’s International Deli along Montgomery Road on April 6, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Before his car hit the store, Wilkinson assaulted a man by using the car to run him over, the court records explain. The victim suffered multiple broken bones and had to undergo surgery.

The court documents claim Wilkinson put the car in reverse, then hit an SUV before crashing into Marina’s International Deli.

The 41-year-old then got out of his car and started walking toward a juvenile who was with the victim, according to court records.

Wilkinson told the juvenile, “I’m going to kill you,” the documents explain.

He is facing charges of felonious assault and aggravated menacing, court records show.

Nearly four months later, wooden boards still cover the parts of Marina’s International Deli.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says
A 42-year-old man died early Tuesday, shortly after he was shot in his throat at an apartment...
Man killed in Springfield Township shooting
A 35-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot Downtown near City Hall late...
Man shot in downtown Cincinnati has life-threatening injury, police say
Carolyn Jansing, the 18-year-old lifeguard on duty, says she spotted 4-year-old Joselyn Allen...
Recent high school grad becomes hero for saving 4-year-old girl

Latest News

Cincinnati Action for Housing Now is leading the charge, and they say they have more than...
Advocates rally for affordable housing outside Cincinnati City Hall
The crash report did not say how fast the Cincinnati Police Department cruiser was going when...
Woman hospitalized after being hit by Cincinnati police cruiser, crash report shows
Adam Sandoval was able to reach his goal of raising more than $500,000 for the Wounded Warrior...
Man’s journey to help veterans takes him coast to coast
If there is a heavy rain event, that can cause runoff into the river of some bacteria and cause...
Ohio River samples show fluctuating E-Coli levels ahead of busy weekend