Driver indicted after running over man, crashing into deli

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been indicted nearly four months after court records say he ran over a man and then crashed into a business.

Kenneth Wilkinson, 41, was driving a green Pontiac that crashed through the storefront of Marina’s International Deli along Montgomery Road on April 6, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Before his car hit the store, Wilkinson assaulted a man by using the car to run him over, the court records explain. The victim suffered multiple broken bones and had to undergo surgery.

The court documents claim Wilkinson put the car in reverse, then hit an SUV before crashing into Marina’s International Deli.

The 41-year-old then got out of his car and started walking toward a juvenile who was with the victim, according to court records.

Wilkinson told the juvenile, “I’m going to kill you,” the documents explain.

He is facing charges of felonious assault and aggravated menacing, court records show.

Nearly four months later, wooden boards still cover the parts of Marina’s International Deli.

