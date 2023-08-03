Group looking to legalize marijuana in Ohio submit additional signatures

The attached video aired on July 5, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A group looking to get a marijuana legalization proposal on the November ballot says it has submitted thousands of additional signatures to Ohio election officials for verification.

A statement from the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol says it submitted 6,545 signatures to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office on Thursday. The coalition fell short on the number of valid signatures needed to get the organization’s proposal before voters in November during its last submission, with just 679 additional signatures needed.

The second submission comes a day ahead of the deadline to submit a supplemental petition to get those additional signatures. LaRose’s office will need to verify that those additional signatures are valid before the measure can head to voters in November.

The marijuana legalization proposal would allow adults 21 and older to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home.

A 10% tax would support administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs program.

If the measure makes it to the November ballot, it would only need a simple majority to pass regardless of the outcome of the August 8 special election because it was advanced through the citizen-initiated statute process.

