Happy Birthday, Fritz! Cincinnati Zoo celebrates as baby hippo turns 1

Fritz turns 1 Thursday! The Cincinnati Zoo is planning a celebration all guests can join.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Happy Birthday, Fritz!

Everybody’s favorite baby hippo turns 1 Thursday.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is throwing a party to celebrate Thursday, which just happens to be National Watermelon Day.

Zoo guests are invited to the big bash with hippo and watermelon-themed festivities. It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Fiona has been the center of attention since, in 2017, she became the first premature hippo to survive. She is still wildly popular, but people, including me, have also really fallen for Fritz,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a prepared statement.

Fritz fans can enter a special birthday giveaway for a chance to meet the bloat.

The prize package includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Hippo Cove to meet all four hippos and a $1,000 Visa gift card.

The purchase of a $5 birthday gift equals one entry, and a $20 birthday gift equals five entries.

Illustrator Richard Cowdrey also will sign copies of his New York Times best-selling book series, “Fiona the Hippo,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

