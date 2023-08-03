Humidity, temperatures on the rise Thursday and Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will start off with mostly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a slight chance of showers for folks in the far south/southwest FOX19 NOW viewing area - but most places will remain dry. Clouds will decrease to become mostly sunny later in the day with seasonable high temperatures in the mid 80s!

Friday will start and end with sunshine with warmer air moving in! You’ll notice an increase in humidity, but it will be manageable if you’ll be outside. Afternoon highs will hover around 90°. If you’re heading to either TQL Stadium for the Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Nashville SC or to Great American Ballpark as the Reds face off against the Washington Nationals, expect tranquil conditions weather-wise!

The weekend starts off dry with Saturday morning in the mid 60s with clear skies. Excellent conditions for folks partaking in the Ohio River Paddlefest in Cincinnati! Saturday afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Glier’s GoettaFest conditions will be great through Saturday evening, but Sunday could be damp at times!

Sunday could see some showers and storms possible in the morning, but better chances of showers and storms move in during the late afternoon and the evening hours. Some storms could bring in heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail. When it isn’t storming, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Storm chances will linger into early next week with milder air on Monday. Drier conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

The two-week outlook going into the middle of August has temperatures near-to-slightly-below normal along with near-to-slightly-above normal precipitation - meaning the pattern will be similar to what we have in the extended forecast! No major warm ups, stretch of heavy rain or active weather patterns to speak of as of Thursday morning.

If anything changes we’ll let you know right here, on the air, on the First Alert Weather app, or the First Alert Weather 24/7 Streaming Channel - available anywhere you stream including YouTube!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.