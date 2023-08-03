Joe Burrow ranks top 3 in NFL merchandise sales

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The No. 1 quarterback in the hearts of Cincinnati Bengals fans has the third-highest sales of products and merchandise across the NFL.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow comes in at No. 3 on the top 50 NFL Player Sales List for March 1 through May 31, according to the data released Thursday by the NFL Players Association.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and the new star of the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers, are the only two players who rank above Burrow on the list.

Burrow’s top weapon, Ja’Marr Chase, came in at No. 19 on the player sales list.

Bengals star Tee Higgins also cracked the top 50. He is No. 41 on the list.

The top 50 sales list is based only on officially licensed NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets.

Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies and more.

