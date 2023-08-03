Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man indicted in connection with fatal drug overdose, Clermont County sheriff says

Steven Noumoff is accused of selling drugs and causing someone's death. He's been indicted for...
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Norwood man has been indicted by a Clermont County Grand Jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal drug overdose on Sept. 10, 2022, according to Sheriff Robert Leahy.

Sheriff Leahy says in all, the grand jury indicted Steven Noumoff, 23, on 20 counts.

The fatal overdose happened in the 7000 block of Thompson Road in Goshen Township, according to a news release.

The release says Kristen Dorton, 27, was found dead by her parents.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s toxicology report lists “acute fentanyl intoxication” as the cause of Dorton’s death, according to Sheriff Leahy.

“The Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force investigation, which included several search warrants of electronic devices and social media platforms, was able to identify crucial evidence, along with the sequence of events concluding with the fatal overdoes, which resulted from an illegal substance supplied by Noumoff,” the news release said.

Sheriff Leahy says, additionally, throughout the investigation, detectives from the Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force bought fentanyl, Xanax, tramadol, heroin, para-fluoro fentanyl, and marijuana directly from Noumoff.

Noumoff is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on unrelated charges, Leahy says.

Anyone with additional information about this case or other illegal drug activities is asked to contact the Clermont County Sheriff’s Narcotic Task Force at 513-625-2806.

