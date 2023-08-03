Middletown senior center given 24 hours to close

Video from previous coverage.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A senior center in Middletown is being forced to close within 24 hours, Middletown City Council announced Thursday.

The decision to cease operations at Central Connections comes a week after the center’s director was fired amid a police investigation, according to a Facebook post by the Central Connections Board of Directors and Middletown police.

Just announced at Middletown City Council: Central Connections will cease operations in the next 24-hours, the question now is what happens next for Middletown’s seniors. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/1ir8xgazXs — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) August 3, 2023

Diane Rodgers was escorted out of Central Connections at 3907 Central Avenue and told not to return, Middletown Police Chief David Birk told FOX19 NOW on July 27.

She is the target of an ongoing investigation by Middletown police, according to the chief.

He would not discuss the allegations but says no charges have been filed.

Central Connections Board of Directors is fully cooperating with the investigation, the chief added.

A $266,594.52 lien was placed on the Central Avenue property back on May 8, according to online records at the Butler County Recorder’s Office.

William H. Roe, vice president of DER Development Co., LLC of Milford, a general contracting, property development and construction management firm, is named in a sworn statement to obtain the lien claiming that the money owed plus interest.

The senior center underwent a $900,000 renovation from June 2022 to February 2023 to transform into a recreation center for seniors. Part of the facility also can be rented out for events such as weddings, according to its website.

Grants and the center’s general fund paid for the majority of the project, about $675,000, city records show.

Rodgers was hired in 2021. Renovations wrapped up in time for a ribbon-cutting ceremony by year’s end.

Middletown property owners also paid for the building with property taxes, county election records show.

Voters approved the Middletown Senior Citizens Levy in May 2017.

The five-year, 1-million renewal levy was needed to generate about $662,000 annually to pay down the $1.6 million mortgage for the Central Connections building.

The board previously said it is actively looking for an interim director to replace Rodgers.

It is unclear how Thursday’s announcement from Middletown City Council will impact the search.

“It is the board’s intention to do everything in our power to keep Central Connections open and operating to service the needs of the Middletown and surrounding senior community,” the Facebook post states.

Recently, the facility lost its contract that delivered about 3,000 meals to seniors per week.

The Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio severed ties with Central Connections over financial concerns about how meal delivery and senior transport programs were being handled.

Hot meals, chilled meals, and weekend frozen meals were driven out to seniors Monday–Friday. Weekly boxed meals also were delivered Monday–Thursday, according to the facility’s website.

About a dozen employees were laid off.

Several agencies have stepped up to make sure seniors still receive meals: Warren County Community Services, Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio and Partners in Prime.

Garver Family Farm in Monroe is working with Council on Aging to expand the food vouchers they can honor.

They also plan to make extra deliveries of fresh produce on request as they can.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.