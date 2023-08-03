Anderson Township highway to be closed for hours due to overturned semi

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A highway in Anderson Township will be closed for several hours after a semi overturned Wednesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The semi was being towed from a previous crash when it overturned around 8:45 p.m. on State Route 32 between Beechwood Road to Eight Mile Road, the sheriff’s office explained.

The semi overturned in a construction zone where traffic was already being diverted into the westbound lanes, the sheriff’s office said.

The product being hauled inside the semi’s trailer did spill onto the roadway, but the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said that is nothing to be worried about.

No one was injured.

