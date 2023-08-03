Ohio 32 reopens from semi crash overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A heavily traveled state route in Anderson Township is open again after an overturned semi-truck and spill closed it for several hours overnight, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The semi was being towed from a previous crash when it overturned around 8:45 p.m. on Ohio 32 between Beechwood Road to Eight Mile Road, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened in a construction zone with traffic already being diverted into the westbound lanes.

The sheriff’s office did not release details about the spill or identify the material.

No one was hurt, sheriff’s officials say.

