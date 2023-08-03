Police chase ends in Westwood crash, 2 in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase involving a stolen vehicle started in North College Hill and ended in a crash in Westwood early Thursday.

The chase began about 3:45 a.m. and ended shortly after when police threw down so-called “stop sticks” to try to deflate the fleeing vehicle’s tires, Cincinnati police confirm.

The devices worked on at least one of the tires and the car came to a stop at Temple and Epworth avenues.

Two people bailed from the vehicle and tried to run off but police apprehended them both. Police confirm they used a Taser stun device on one of them to take him into custody.

That person was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

At least one gun also was recovered, police confirm.

The suspects names were not released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.