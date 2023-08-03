Police chase ends in Westwood crash, 3 in custody
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase involving a stolen vehicle started in North College Hill and ended in a crash in Westwood with three people in custody early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
The chase began about 3:45 a.m. and ended shortly after when police threw down so-called “stop sticks” to try to deflate the fleeing vehicle’s tires.
The devices worked on at least one of the tires and the car came to a stop at Temple and Epworth avenues.
All three people bailed from the vehicle and tried to run off but police apprehended them.
Police confirm they used a Taser stun device on one of the suspects to take him into custody. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said they also recovered two guns.
The suspects’ names were not released.
