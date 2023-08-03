Police chase ends in Westwood crash, 3 in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase involving a stolen vehicle started in North College Hill and ended in a crash in Westwood with three people in custody early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

The chase began about 3:45 a.m. and ended shortly after when police threw down so-called “stop sticks” to try to deflate the fleeing vehicle’s tires.

The devices worked on at least one of the tires and the car came to a stop at Temple and Epworth avenues.

All three people bailed from the vehicle and tried to run off but police apprehended them.

Police confirm they used a Taser stun device on one of the suspects to take him into custody. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said they also recovered two guns.

The suspects’ names were not released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.