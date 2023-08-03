Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police chase ends in Westwood crash, 3 in custody

A police chase involving a stolen vehicle started in North College Hill and ended in a crash in...
A police chase involving a stolen vehicle started in North College Hill and ended in a crash in Westwood with three people in custody early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase involving a stolen vehicle started in North College Hill and ended in a crash in Westwood with three people in custody early Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

The chase began about 3:45 a.m. and ended shortly after when police threw down so-called “stop sticks” to try to deflate the fleeing vehicle’s tires.

The devices worked on at least one of the tires and the car came to a stop at Temple and Epworth avenues.

All three people bailed from the vehicle and tried to run off but police apprehended them.

Police confirm they used a Taser stun device on one of the suspects to take him into custody. He was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said they also recovered two guns.

The suspects’ names were not released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man, who wishes to stay anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket that matched the...
‘I still can’t believe it’: NKY man wins $1 million Powerball prize
Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati (FOX19 NOW File)
Attempted robbery escalated into shooting at downtown Cincinnati park: police
Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
OSHP: Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation
Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation near Dayton: OSHP
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says

Latest News

Our next chance of rain won't be until Sunday in the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Humidity, temperatures increase going into the weekend
Fritz turns 1 Thursday! The Cincinnati Zoo is planning a celebration all guests can join.
Happy Birthday, Fritz! Cincinnati Zoo celebrates as baby hippo turns 1
Ohio 32 in eastern Hamilton County is open again early Thursday after an overturned semi-truck...
Ohio 32 reopens from semi crash overnight
Kenneth Wilkinson, 41, was driving a green Pontiac that crashed through the storefront of...
Driver indicted after running over man, crashing into deli