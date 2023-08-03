Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Shaping the next generation: Nonprofit helping young women become leaders

The nonprofit helps young women realize their value and potential by teaching them everyday life skills and setting them up for a future of success.
By Amber Jayanth
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women are helping to shape the next generation of female leaders through a nonprofit they started nearly 12 years ago.

Never The Less was started by Doris Thomas with the help of Carole Daniels.

The nonprofit helps young women realize their value and potential by teaching them everyday life skills and setting them up for a future of success.

FOX19 NOW’s Amber Jayanth has the story behind the nonprofit and their efforts.

