Taylor Swift adds 3 Indiana shows to Eras Tour

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Indiana.

She announced newly-added shows Thursday that include three performances at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis: Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2024.

The other dates include three-night stands at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and New Orleans’ Caesar Superdome along with six concerts at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is up now until Saturday, Aug. 5.

Tickets will then go on sale starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 via Ticketmaster.

Swift is set to wrap up the first leg of “The Eras Tour” beginning tonight with the first of six shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and then continue with international shows.

Tickets to her upcoming dates are available here.

