Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Taylor Swift adds 3 Indiana shows to Eras Tour

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to Indiana.

She announced newly-added shows Thursday that include three performances at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis: Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2024.

The other dates include three-night stands at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and New Orleans’ Caesar Superdome along with six concerts at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is up now until Saturday, Aug. 5.

Tickets will then go on sale starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 via Ticketmaster.

Swift is set to wrap up the first leg of “The Eras Tour” beginning tonight with the first of six shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and then continue with international shows.

Tickets to her upcoming dates are available here.

