Teen hit, killed by tire in I-75 construction zone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenager is dead after being hit by a tire in the I-75 construction zone near the Clays Ferry Bridge, according to the Fayette County coroner.

Police say they first responded to the scene near mile marker 99 at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday for reports of someone hurt.

Crews transported that person to the hospital, where the coroner pronounced him dead about an hour later.

The coroner identified him as 18-year-old Braxton Willoughby of Mt. Sterling.

The report on his death says a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone and hit him, causing traumatic injuries to his torso. Police say Willoughby was working in the construction zone.

Police shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 during their investigation. The backup lasted for hours. Police say their investigation is being conducted as non-criminal.

I-75 is currently undergoing major rehabilitation efforts expected to last for months.

In July, a University of Kentucky student died after a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit her car on I-75 in northern Kentucky.

