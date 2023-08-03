‘They were shaken’: Funeral home scam makes its way to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A nationwide funeral scam has made its way into the Tri-State and it could cost families thousands of dollars if they fall victim.

Scammers are going on funeral home websites to look at upcoming services and calling families. While on the phone, the scammers will say that their payment did not go through and threaten to cancel the service if they do not send them financial information.

Executive Director of ICCFA Poul Lemasters says the scammers are using software that allows their phone numbers to pop up as the funeral home the family is using.

“They say, ‘We have a problem with your payment,’ and ‘you need to give us $500, $5,000,’ or ‘we need you to repay it,’” Lemasters said. “They try to get a credit card, and they try to run it, and they try to get that money.”

Spring Grove Funeral Home says they have seen it happen to three different families on Tuesday.

One of the families targeted had just lost a six-year-old and was told to pay $1,200 or the service would be canceled, the funeral home’s Chief Operating Officer Skip Phelps said.

“Her son was smart enough to stop her and call the funeral home director,” Phelps added.

The chief operating officer says the customers are often vulnerable after losing a loved one and have a wide range of emotions.

“Well, they were upset. They were shaken. Number one, they were thinking this isn’t like Spring Grove. Of course, we have to be paid, but we’re not pushing that hard,” he explained. “We’re probably going to be someone you know from Spring Grove calling you, not someone you don’t know.”

The funeral home says thankfully all of their clients called before sending any money, but Spring Grove spent the next few hours calling the rest of their clients, informing them of this scam.

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of scams in a lot of industries, and the fact that it has moved to the funeral industry is really sad because that tells a lot about the character of some of the people in our world,” Phelps said.

Those who receive phone calls regarding an unsuccessful payment, specifically when it comes to funeral services, should hang up and call the funeral home director.

