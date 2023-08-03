Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Truck leaks 180 gallons of oil during delivery in Utah

A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm...
A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm drain.(Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURRICANE, Utah (CNN) - Authorities say roughly 180 gallons of unused motor oil leaked out of a transport truck in Hurricane, Utah, on Wednesday.

Responding crews discovered that a fitting on the truck carrying the oil had failed. As a result, the oil didn’t dispense into the holding tank as intended and spilled over into a storm drain.

A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm...
A fitting on a truck carrying the oil had failed, resulting in the oil spilling into a storm drain.(Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue via CNN Newsource)

No details about where the storm drain leads were provided.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue is working with the city as well as state health and environmental authorities to monitor the issue.

They called in a cleaning company specializing in hazardous materials to clean up the spill.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man, who wishes to stay anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket that matched the...
‘I still can’t believe it’: NKY man wins $1 million Powerball prize
Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati (FOX19 NOW File)
Attempted robbery escalated into shooting at downtown Cincinnati park: police
Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
OSHP: Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation
Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation near Dayton: OSHP
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says

Latest News

Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.
Tom Brady trades in his football for a soccer ball
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam,...
14 hurt when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk, stabs pedestrians, police in South Korea say
The mosquitos were trapped on Doolittle Lane in Anderson Township and tested positive for the...
West Nile Virus found in Hamilton County, health department says
FILE - Andrea Wedner, center, speaks to the media surrounded by family members, victims and...
Grieving families confront Pittsburgh synagogue shooter at death penalty sentencing