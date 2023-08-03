WATCH: Video shows man assaulting deputy while trying to run into burning home

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a deputy was assaulted by a man who the sheriff’s office says was trying to run into a burning home.

Christopher Longnecker, 51, is facing several charges for what happened at the burning home on State Route 133 around 5 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office explained.

The video released Thursday shows a man, who the sheriff’s office identified as Longnecker, walking up to the mobile home and shouting to deputies they can’t be there.

Longnecker is heard saying, “Just so y’all know, this private property.”

Longnecker continues to walk toward the home but deputies stopped him at the front door.

Deputies wrestled with him for more than a minute before getting handcuffed and starting to walk to the cruiser.

During the walk to the deputy’s vehicle, the video shows Locknecker continuing to fight the arrest.

Deputies are seen struggling to get Longnecker into the cruiser.

The deputies tell him to stop kicking them.

Eventually, he was placed in the cruiser.

Longnecker is facing charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

