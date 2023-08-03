Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

WATCH: Video shows man assaulting deputy while trying to run into burning home

Christopher Longnecker, 51, is facing several charges for what happened at the burning home on State Route 133 around 5 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a deputy was assaulted by a man who the sheriff’s office says was trying to run into a burning home.

Christopher Longnecker, 51, is facing several charges for what happened at the burning home on State Route 133 around 5 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office explained.

The video released Thursday shows a man, who the sheriff’s office identified as Longnecker, walking up to the mobile home and shouting to deputies they can’t be there.

Longnecker is heard saying, “Just so y’all know, this private property.”

Longnecker continues to walk toward the home but deputies stopped him at the front door.

Deputies wrestled with him for more than a minute before getting handcuffed and starting to walk to the cruiser.

During the walk to the deputy’s vehicle, the video shows Locknecker continuing to fight the arrest.

Deputies are seen struggling to get Longnecker into the cruiser.

The deputies tell him to stop kicking them.

Eventually, he was placed in the cruiser.

Longnecker is facing charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man, who wishes to stay anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket that matched the...
‘I still can’t believe it’: NKY man wins $1 million Powerball prize
Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati (FOX19 NOW File)
Attempted robbery escalated into shooting at downtown Cincinnati park: police
OSHP: Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation
Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation near Dayton: OSHP
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says

Latest News

Board members along with the district’s superintendent discussed a number of topics for moving...
CPS working to reduce teacher shortage ahead of new school year
Court documents say Rogerick Mitchell will receive new trial on murder, felonious assault...
Man to receive new trial on murder, felonious assault convictions: court docs
The US 127 yard sale is underway.
The world’s longest yard sale returns
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
East Palestine community still recovering 6 months after train derailment