Cincinnati firefighter hurt, taken to hospital after responding to Metro bus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati firefighter was hurt and bit on his arm during a response to a Metro bus early Friday morning and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to Cincinnati police.

One person also was taken into custody.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. after the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a report of a person down on a Metro bus at Vine and McMillan streets near the University of Cincinnati, police confirm.

More first responders, including police, then rushed to the scene dispatchers relayed that a firefighter needed assistance and was hurt.

The firefighter was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The first responder’s name and condition were not immediately available.

A Metro spokesman looked into the incident at our request and relayed this account:

“CFD was called to the bus around 6:13 am when a passenger on the bus was heard getting sick and then was found unresponsive. Once EMS arrived and revived the passenger, they became agitated and started an altercation w/ EMS. That’s when police intervened and removed the passenger from the bus.”

There also were multiple 911 calls to the city’s emergency communications center reporting a fire on the bus but Metro’s spokesman said there was no fire.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene with all the latest developments on FOX19 NOW Morning News.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.