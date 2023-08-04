Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati firefighter hurt, taken to hospital after responding to Metro bus

A Cincinnati firefighter was bit on his arm during a response to a Metro bus early Friday...
A Cincinnati firefighter was bit on his arm during a response to a Metro bus early Friday morning and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to Cincinnati police(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati firefighter was hurt and bit on his arm during a response to a Metro bus early Friday morning and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital, according to Cincinnati police.

One person also was taken into custody.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. after the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a report of a person down on a Metro bus at Vine and McMillan streets near the University of Cincinnati, police confirm.

More first responders, including police, then rushed to the scene dispatchers relayed that a firefighter needed assistance and was hurt.

The firefighter was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The first responder’s name and condition were not immediately available.

A Metro spokesman looked into the incident at our request and relayed this account:

“CFD was called to the bus around 6:13 am when a passenger on the bus was heard getting sick and then was found unresponsive. Once EMS arrived and revived the passenger, they became agitated and started an altercation w/ EMS. That’s when police intervened and removed the passenger from the bus.”

There also were multiple 911 calls to the city’s emergency communications center reporting a fire on the bus but Metro’s spokesman said there was no fire.

FOX19 NOW is live at the scene with all the latest developments on FOX19 NOW Morning News.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift adds 3 Indiana shows to Eras Tour
Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River...
Covington Police: Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River
Ohio 32 in eastern Hamilton County is open again early Thursday after an overturned semi-truck...
Ohio 32 reopens from semi crash overnight

Latest News

Kara Hyde has been missing for 20 months now.
‘It doesn’t get easier’: Mother of missing woman to hold fundraiser for reward money
Niko Adams, Austin Hilderbrand, Cassi Nicole Thomas and Joshua Childers were all arrested in...
Sheriff: 4 people arrested in year-long drug investigation
A 15-year-old girl was shot Thursday evening in the College Hill neighborhood, police say.
Police: Teen shot in College Hill Thursday night
Tuesday begins a heat wave with a high near 90 degrees.
Showers for a Sultry Sunday