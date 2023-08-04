Cincinnati Zoo to offer discounted memberships to Hamilton County residents if tax levy is on ballot, passes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden will be offering year-long discounts on memberships to Hamilton County residents if the levy to raise the taxes for the zoo is on the November ballot and passes.

“Hamilton County’s support is crucial to the Zoo’s success,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “For every dollar of levy funding that the zoo receives, we bring 10 times that amount back into the county. That benefits everyone in the area, but we want to make sure that residents get an even greater, direct return on their investment.”

On Monday, Hamilton County commissioners Alicia Reece, Denise Driehaus, and Stephanie Summerow Dumas will decide if the levy will be on the ballot.

“Expenses covered by the levy are up 79% since voters last approved a tax increase 15 years ago. Costs for animal care alone have doubled in that time,” said Maynard. “The inflationary increase that we’ve requested would amount to about 25 cents more per month for the owner of a $100,000 home, and it would help us remain the world-class Zoo that we are. We think that residents value what we bring to the community and would support what we’re asking if they’re given the opportunity to vote for it.”

From 2020-2023, the Cincinnati Zoo generated $679.9 million (about $169.9 million each year) and brought in $34 million in tax revenue for state and local governments, according to the University of Cincinnati Economics Center’s report.

According to the study, the zoo was able to leverage the tax levy funding given to them by the county. On average, the zoo made $10 in economic benefits for every dollar of tax levy funding, thanks to nonlocal spenders.

To show appreciation for county residents, the zoo will be offering half-priced admission in honor of Hamilton County Appreciation Days on Aug. 25 to Aug. 27

Tickets for the Hamilton County Appreciation Days can be bought online. Residents must have a valid Hamilton County photo ID upon entry.

