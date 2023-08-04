Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

COVID cases continue to rise in Ohio

COVID vaccine booster
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 cases in the state of Ohio continue to rise for the fourth straight week, the longest continued rise in months.

According to Dr. Claudia Hoyen with University Hospitals, she said this isn’t rising the level of concern as of yet, but could show what the future may hold. A similar increase in cases came around this time in 2022. The year then had a slight dip in cases leading into the school year, with multiple peaks and valleys in cases leading into the holiday season.

Dr. Hoyen said a majority of these cases are from the newer variant, with Ohio seeing a thousand case increase over the last three weeks.

Since three weeks ago, the increases have happened as follows:

  • Cases have increased from 1,678 to 2,666
  • Hospitalization have gone from 53 to 78
  • ICU admissions have gone from five to nine
  • Deaths have gone from seven to nine.

The Ohio Department of Health’s dashboard is still active, providing the most accurate information.

