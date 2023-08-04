CPS dramatically reduces teacher shortage as new school year approaches

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With Cincinnati Public Schools heading back to school in two weeks, district leaders say they are working hard to hire as many teachers as possible.

CPS launched an aggressive campaign to attract educators.

These efforts have dramatically reduced the number of open positions by more than half, from 200 to about 90.

“It’s definitely been an aggressive search for teachers,” says CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright. “Our recruitment year really does not end but it beefs up, if you will, when the spring starts.”

Since early May, the district’s held recruiting events like Walk-In Wednesday where teachers can apply, interview and be offered a position right on the spot.

Superintendent Wright says the district isn’t letting up and hiring remains very much a priority.

“We are really still working really, really hard to make certain we’re maximizing the positions that we have and that we’re maximizing our opportunities to fill those vacancies,” she said.

Cincinnati Federation of Teachers President Julie Sellers says a teacher’s take-home pay is a powerful recruiting tool.

The Ohio Department of Education recommends that school districts have a starting annual salary for first-year teachers of $35,000.

The CPS starting salary for a first-year teacher is more than $50,000.

“It’s not a lot when we think about the whole scheme of what teachers are doing,” Superintendent Wright said. “You know, I don’t ever think that there’s really a place where we can pay teachers for everything it is that they do.”

District leaders are thrilled about younger teachers who just signed on.

“We’re glad to have you,” Superintendent Wright said. “We look forward to an amazing year. Our goal is to make sure that you become very, very quickly a part of the CPS family.”

Despite these accomplishments, she acknowledges there’s still work to be done and the district plans to closely monitor:

Making sure Metro bus routes provide smooth transportation to school

School safety so parents feel confident their children are safe in class and on campus in general.

