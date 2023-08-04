Drive sentenced for 2022 high-speed I-75 chase from Warren County to Cincinnati

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver arrested following a high-speed from Warren County to Cincinnati in 2022 has been sentenced.

Edward Murphy Jr. was sentenced to two years for the charges in connection with the I-75 chase, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He also had his license suspended for five years, OSP added.

The chase began at about 12: 19 a.m.

A trooper on routine patrol along northbound I-75 Monroe near Ohio 63 clocked a 2016 Jeep Renegade going 113 mph, according to Sgt Nathan Stanfield at OSP’s Lebanon post.

That’s nearly 50 mph over the posted speed limit of 65 in that area of the highway.

Trooper Mike Shuler flipped on his cruiser’s lights and siren and tried to pull the Jeep over but the driver took off, so he gave chase.

Mumphrey fled north to the Ohio 123 exit in Franklin, where he got off and made a U-turn and then got right back on the highway, heading south this time toward Butler County, Sgt. Stanfield said.

The pursuit raced through Butler County into Hamilton County, where Mumphrey drove the Jeep off the Hopple Street exit at Camp Washington.

The Jeep fled west, ultimately onto Fairmount Avenue and then Iroquois Street to St. Clair Heights Park in South Fairmount, where Sgt. Stanfield says Mumphrey got out and ran off but was caught after a brief foot chase.

This is the latest motorist arrested and charged after troopers clocked him or her speeding at least 100 mph in Warren County, which currently ranks second in the state for drivers who have been charged with driving at least that fast and/or is arrested as a result, Sgt. Stanfield said.

Erie County between Cleveland and Toledo ranked first and the third highest in Franklin County, where Columbus is located, according to OSP.

Sgt. Stanfield credited troopers at the Lebanon post for the second-highest statewide ranking, saying they do “a phenomenal job.”

