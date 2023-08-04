Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Influencer Andrew Tate released from house arrest while he awaits human trafficking and rape trial

Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal building followed by his lawyer Eugen Vidineac in...
Andrew Tate leaves the Court of Appeal building followed by his lawyer Eugen Vidineac in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, appealed against a court's decision to keep him and his brother under house arrest for the duration of his trial.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday to be released from house arrest and will instead be put under judicial control measures, his spokesperson said.

The exact restrictions that Tate will face were not immediately made public.

The decision at the Bucharest Court of Appeal comes after prosecutors formally indicted the 36-year-old Tate in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case. All four were arrested in late December near Bucharest, and have denied the allegations against them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift adds 3 Indiana shows to Eras Tour
Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River...
Covington Police: Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River
Ohio 32 in eastern Hamilton County is open again early Thursday after an overturned semi-truck...
Ohio 32 reopens from semi crash overnight

Latest News

Authorities seized dozens of animals Thursday from a San Antonio-area home that was operating...
Dozens of dogs seized from alleged puppy mill at Texas home
Authorities seized dozens of animals Thursday from a San Antonio-area home that was operating...
Dozens of animals seized from puppy mill
FILE - An officer helps set up a phone that will be used to track a man at an immigration and...
US expands curfews for asylum-seeking families to 13 cities as an alternative to detention
FILE - This October, 2022 image provided by the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, shows the...
Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river