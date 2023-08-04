‘It doesn’t get easier’: Mother of missing woman to hold fundraiser for reward money

Contests
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcycle fundraiser is going to be held this weekend to raise reward money for a Hamilton woman who has been missing for almost two years.

Saturday’s event is one of many people have thrown to raise money for the missing woman, Kara Hyde.

Kara’s mother, Lisa says they just want to raise enough reward money to get someone to come forward with information.

“I’m afraid that if I stop, if I slow down, then like I said, people will just forget about her,” Lisa told FOX19 NOW.

Dec. 5, 2021, was the last time Lisa saw her daughter.

“They told me it would get easier with time, but it doesn’t get easier,” she said.

Kara was last seen leaving her home on Grand Boulevard and has not been seen or heard from since.

After she disappeared, people in the community held several vigils, fundraisers and searches for her.

The motorcycle fundraiser will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday at AM Vets Chapter 71 on Industry Drive in Fairfield.

“It’s $20 to register to ride and they stop at three different taverns and I believe they have some kind of event at each tavern to raise money,” Lisa said.

All funds will go toward a private investigator and reward money in Kara’s case. Right now, the reward is sitting at $4,000.

“I miss the sound of her voice because you know, I don’t hear it every day. Now, I go back and I listen to similar audio messages just to hear her voice,” she said. “I’m afraid I might never find her.”

If you have any answers in Kara’s disappearance, you’re asked to call Hamilton Police or CrimeStoppers.

