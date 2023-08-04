Joe Mixon, Lamonte Brewer named in civil lawsuit over shooting near Mixon’s home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals player Joe Mixon and Lamonte Brewer have been named in a civil lawsuit that was filed on Thursday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court by the legal guardian of a teen who was shot in March.

“Lamonte Brewer aimed a loaded assault rifle at minor, C.B., and fired a minimum of 11 rounds at C.B. while C.B. was on his own property. Joe Mixon was also in his own backyard with a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol at the time of the shooting,” the lawsuit says.

The gun used in the shooting that night, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor. (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

The suit alleges the weapon and bullets Brewer used were owned by Mixon and they were provided by Mixon at his home which is next door to the teens’ home in Anderson Township.

Court documents say 15 minutes before Brewer fired on the teen and his friends, they spoke to Mixon across the fence that separates the Mixon and Bell properties.

They told Mixon that they were playing Nerf Wars, the lawsuit says.

According to the lawsuit, a bullet hit a toy Nerf Rifle the teen was carrying and he was also hit in his right foot, “by a 7.62mm round shot from Joe Mixon’s assault rifle used by Lamonte Brewer.”

The suit alleges that Sholanda Mixon, Joe Mixon’s sister, and her boyfriend Lamonte Brewer, knew of the Nerf Wars game before the March 6 shooting, “and could not have reasonably felt that their lives were in danger on March 6, 2023.”

The 16-year-old was carrying this Nerf gun when he was shot in the foot as he tried to run away when the gunshots began, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday. (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

On the night of March 6, Shalonda Mixon told Joe Mixon there were people outside his home with guns, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said during an earlier press conference.

Powers said Joe Mixon was concerned for his life after being told armed people were outside his home and that he had received death threats.

Surveillance video obtained through a search warrant showed Joe Mixon walking in the backyard of his home with a gun, but he never fired any shots, according to Powers. Mixon is a legal gun owner and “did not commit a crime,” Powers explained.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says video shows Lamonte Brewer firing 10 to 11 shots at teens who were outside of Joe Mixon's home playing "Nerf wars." (Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office)

It was Brewer, Powers said, who fired 10 to 11 shots at the teens playing Nerf Wars. Shalonda Mixon was later seen on the same video picking up shell casings in the yard, according to Powers.

Joe Mixon’s agent said the Bengals’ star “interceded” to stop Brewer from shooting the gun.

However, the lawsuit against Joe Mixon and Brewer says, “It is utterly ridiculous, unbelievable and it is unreasonable that Joe Mixon or anyone in Mixon’s home could have feared for their lives.”

The lawsuit does not indicate a certain dollar amount but seeks punitive damages against Joe Mixon and Brewer and recovery of attorneys’ fees and expenses.

Joe Mixon was never charged.

Brewer was indicted on March 16 on charges of felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, Powers said. Shalonda Mixon was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice, Powers said.

Read the full lawsuit below:

