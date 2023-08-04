Man accused of punching driver in the face, court documents say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was arrested Thursday and is accused of punching a driver in the face stemming from an incident in June in Mt. Airy, according to a Hamilton County Municipal Court affidavit.

The affidavit says that the victim told police that on June 12, Victor Smith, 40, got upset and started making verbal threats while the victim was driving him home.

The victim says she then stopped the car in the 2500 block of W. North Bend Road and told him to get out of the vehicle.

Smith then punched her in the face, causing her to fall, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says the victim suffered a fractured nose and facial cuts.

Smith is facing one count of felonious assault, according to court documents.

