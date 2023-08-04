Contests
New Artworks mural that celebrates Cincinnati Pride to be unveiled Aug. 27

Artworks mural, "Love Wins" is right above Queen City Radio. The mural's completion date is Sunday, Aug. 27.(Artworks)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Artworks, in collaboration with Cincinnati Pride, is near the final stages of completing the “Love Wins” mural, located at 220 W 12th St., in Over-the-Rhine, directly above Queen City Radio.

The “Love Wins” mural, created by artist Matthew Dayler of Chroma Project, reflects the LGBTQ+ community’s struggles, victories, and festivities through a kaleidoscope. The mural is meant to inspire positive change, Artworks said in a press release.

Teaching Artists Daniel Baker and Orion Inez, 12 Artworks apprentices, and Cincinnati Pride members have painted the mural for at least six weeks.

ArtWorks apprentices and teaching staff trained nearly 20 Procter and Gamble associates who assisted in creating the mural.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Cincinnati Pride and ArtWorks to contribute to such a visible display recognizing the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community to Cincinnati,” Brent Miller, Senior Director of Global LGBTQ+ Equality at P&G, stated.“P&G has a long history supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, and we appreciate all of those working to create more equal and inclusive communities.”

After the completion of the painting, the apprentices will apply a protective sealant and clear coat. The scaffolding will then be dismantled by mid to late August.

“It’s amazing to be part of something so big with such genuine people who want to make an impact on the Cincinnati community. I’m so excited to see the community’s reaction and for continuing to work with my amazing team,” ArtWorks Apprentice Samara Bill said.

The mural dedication event will occur on Sunday, August 27th, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It will feature a DJ, live performances, food, and drinks, including signature cocktails.

Posters featuring the “Love Wins” mural design will be available for purchase at the event and online.

