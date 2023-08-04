NKY high school football player killed in crash

MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old high school football player died Thursday in a vehicle crash.

Coltin Claypoole, a soon-to-be junior at Mason County High School, died at the scene of the crash on KY-3056, according to the Mason County coroner.

The crash happened a few minutes after 4 p.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said.

Claypoole was driving eastbound in a 1995 Dodge Ram when it went off the road and hit several trees and telephone poles, the sheriff explained.

Claypoole was partially ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff added.

Three other teens, two 17-year-olds and a 13-year-old, were taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Claypoole was a member of the Mason County High School football team, head coach Joe Wynn confirmed.

He said Claypoole was going into his junior year.

The coach described Claypoole as a, “well-mannered young man who worked hard and had a contagious smile.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.