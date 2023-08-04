Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police say multiple people believed to be injured in Idaho school bus crash blocking major highway

Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.
Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Multiple people were believed to be injured in a school bus crash that blocked both lanes of a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the crash about 3 p.m., and first responders from several agencies were at the scene. There was limited information available, however, because the crash happened in an area that has little to no cellular service roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Boise.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said the crash was initially reported as a roll-over bus crash and that there were occupants on board the bus, but it wasn’t immediately clear which organization was using the bus.

Several Boise-area parents were reporting on social media sites that the bus was carrying children home from the Treasure Valley YMCA’s Camp at Horsethief Reservoir. When asked about those reports, Treasure Valley YMCA Director David Duro said, “We are in the middle of managing parents and children, so I don’t have an update for you at this time.”

The YMCA camp where children can engage in canoeing, archery, zip-lining and other outdoor activities is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of the crash site. The popular camp runs multiple sessions throughout the summer for kids between 2nd and 11th grades, and the YMCA frequently runs several buses full of kids to and from each session.

The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 55. The two-lane road is one of the state’s two major north-south routes, and it is frequently packed with weekend travelers headed from the Boise region to the vacation destination of McCall and popular area campsites.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway after the executive director of Central Connections senior...
Middletown senior center given 24 hours to close amid investigation, city council wants to save it
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
Niko Adams, Austin Hilderbrand, Cassi Nicole Thomas and Joshua Childers were all arrested in...
Sheriff: 4 people arrested in year-long drug investigation
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift adds 3 Indiana shows to Eras Tour
Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River...
Covington Police: Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River

Latest News

In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Thousands overwhelm New York’s Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud...
Bud Light controversy cost Anheuser-Busch $395 million in sales, report says
FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday,...
The first pill to treat postpartum depression has been approved by US health officials
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Ducks, Huskies and AP source says Big 12 poised to take 3 more from reeling Pac-12