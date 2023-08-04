Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police: Teen shot in College Hill Thursday night

A 15-year-old girl was shot Thursday evening in the College Hill neighborhood, police say.
A 15-year-old girl was shot Thursday evening in the College Hill neighborhood, police say.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teen was shot Thursday evening in the College Hill neighborhood, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police on the scene say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the forearm in the 5800 block of Lathrop Pl.

District 5 officers were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m.

It is unknown how the shooting started, but police are still investigating.

The victim’s condition is also unknown.

FOX19 NOW is currently at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man, who wishes to stay anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket that matched the...
‘I still can’t believe it’: NKY man wins $1 million Powerball prize
Lauren Collins, 18, had to be cut out of her vehicle and was taken to the University of...
Truck that lost wheel located; 18-year-old killed, sheriff’s office says
Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati (FOX19 NOW File)
Attempted robbery escalated into shooting at downtown Cincinnati park: police
OSHP: Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation
Two suspects dead following officer-involved shooting, hostage situation near Dayton: OSHP
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says one homeowner lost $32,000, another lost $10,000 and a...
Contractor charged with felonies in home improvement scam, Ohio AG says

Latest News

Tuesday begins a heat wave with a high near 90 degrees.
Steamy, Sticky, Sultry, Sweaty, Stifling, Sweltering Saturday
Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River...
Covington Police: Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River
Scammers are going on funeral home websites to look at upcoming services and calling families....
‘They were shaken’: Funeral home scam makes its way to the Tri-State
Christopher Longnecker is facing charges of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest...
WATCH: Video shows man assaulting deputy while trying to run into burning home