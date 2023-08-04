Police: Teen shot in College Hill Thursday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teen was shot Thursday evening in the College Hill neighborhood, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police on the scene say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the forearm in the 5800 block of Lathrop Pl.

District 5 officers were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m.

It is unknown how the shooting started, but police are still investigating.

The victim’s condition is also unknown.

FOX19 NOW is currently at the scene.

