Police: Teen shot in College Hill Thursday night
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teen was shot Thursday evening in the College Hill neighborhood, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police on the scene say a 15-year-old girl was shot in the forearm in the 5800 block of Lathrop Pl.
District 5 officers were dispatched just before 9:30 p.m.
It is unknown how the shooting started, but police are still investigating.
The victim’s condition is also unknown.
FOX19 NOW is currently at the scene.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.