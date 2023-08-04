Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Rest in peace: Department of public safety mourns loss of service horse

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its service horses.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the department announced the passing of Ana.

The department said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.

Ana served the state of Texas to ensure the safety of its citizens through her work on patrols, crowd control, and even school visits.

“Thank you for your service, Ana, and may you rest in peace,” the department said.

Further information, including a cause of death, was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway after the executive director of Central Connections senior...
Middletown senior center given 24 hours to close amid investigation, city council wants to save it
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift adds 3 Indiana shows to Eras Tour
Niko Adams, Austin Hilderbrand, Cassi Nicole Thomas and Joshua Childers were all arrested in...
Sheriff: 4 people arrested in year-long drug investigation
Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River...
Covington Police: Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 when he had...
WATCH: Trooper narrowly avoids SUV coming straight at him on I-75
Keith Urban is being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Keith Urban to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
FILE - Memphis police officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting, Monday, July 31,...
Armed man who tried to enter a Jewish school in Tennessee fired at a contractor, police say
Joe Mixon and Lamonte Brewer have been named in civil lawsuit over the March shooting of a teen...
Joe Mixon, Lamonte Brewer named in civil lawsuit over shooting at Mixon’s home
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square over videogame console giveaway