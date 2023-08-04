Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend in Ohio.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohioans can shop tax-free this weekend on certain items thanks to the annual Sales Tax Holiday.

Since 2019, the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August are designated for tax-exempt shopping with some restrictions.

Clothing $75 or less is exempt from sales tax.

School supplies of $20 or less are exempt from sales tax.

Instructional school materials priced at $20 or less are exempt from sales tax.

Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

According to the Department of Taxation, there is no limit on the amount purchased for items to be exempt from sales tax. As long as the item is clothing under $75 or school-related materials under $20, then it will be exempt.

This year, the holiday kicked off Friday, Aug. 4 at midnight and will end Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on the Sales Tax Holiday in Ohio, visit the Department of Taxation’s website.

