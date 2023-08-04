Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend in Ohio

Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend in Ohio.
Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend in Ohio.(Live 5/File)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohioans can shop tax-free this weekend on certain items thanks to the annual Sales Tax Holiday.

Since 2019, the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August are designated for tax-exempt shopping with some restrictions.

  • Clothing $75 or less is exempt from sales tax.
  • School supplies of $20 or less are exempt from sales tax.
  • Instructional school materials priced at $20 or less are exempt from sales tax.
  • Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

According to the Department of Taxation, there is no limit on the amount purchased for items to be exempt from sales tax. As long as the item is clothing under $75 or school-related materials under $20, then it will be exempt.

This year, the holiday kicked off Friday, Aug. 4 at midnight and will end Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information on the Sales Tax Holiday in Ohio, visit the Department of Taxation’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway after the executive director of Central Connections senior...
Middletown senior center given 24 hours to close amid investigation, city council wants to save it
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift adds 3 Indiana shows to Eras Tour
Niko Adams, Austin Hilderbrand, Cassi Nicole Thomas and Joshua Childers were all arrested in...
Sheriff: 4 people arrested in year-long drug investigation
Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River...
Covington Police: Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 when he had...
WATCH: Trooper narrowly avoids SUV coming straight at him on I-75
Joe Mixon and Lamonte Brewer have been named in civil lawsuit over the March shooting of a teen...
Joe Mixon, Lamonte Brewer named in civil lawsuit over shooting near Mixon’s home
Clinton County first responders train for school shooter scenario
Clinton County first responders train for school shooter scenario
Coltin Claypoole (left, No. 82) was a member of the Mason County High School football team,...
NKY high school football player killed in crash