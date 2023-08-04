Sheriff: 4 people arrested in year-long drug investigation

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four people were arrested in Brown County after a year-long investigation into a drug trafficking organization that originated in the Cincinnati area, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

Joshua Childers, 31, of Cincinnati, Austin Hilderbrand, 25, of Georgetown, Niko Adams, 33, of Cincinnati, Cassi Nicole Thomas, 36, of Amelia, was arrested on July 25 and 27.

“It started off as an investigation with the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, and we started buying locally using undercover officers, as a portion of the investigation, and work our way up,” Capt. Justin Conley with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

In total, law enforcement seized $35,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine, Sheriff Ellis said.

Several firearms were also found in the group’s possession, the sheriff added.

“Austin Hilderbrand and Cassi Thomas were taken into custody in the Sardinia area, while they were attempting to deliver a large amount of methamphetamine,” Capt. Conley said. “Niko Adams and Joshua Childers were taken into custody, delivering a large amount of fentanyl to the Mt. Orab area.”

Conley says the amount of fentanyl Adams and Childers had was enough to cause 20,000 fatal overdoses.

“Our rural community where we live is approximately 45,000 people, so when you’re taking out enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people, that’s making a large dent in our local area in our rural community,” he explained.

The suspects’ charges are listed below:

Joshua Childers: Two counts of trafficking in fentanyl, one count of possessing fentanyl, one count of tampering with evidence, and two counts of trafficking in methamphetamines.

Austin Hilderbrand: Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine.

Niko Adams: One count of trafficking in fentanyl and one count of possessing fentanyl.

Cassi Nicole Thomas: One count of trafficking in methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine.

The four are currently being held in the Brown County Jail.

The investigation was conducted by multiple agencies including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mount Orab Police Department and the Hamilton County Heroin Task Force.

