Sunny and warm Friday with scattered storms Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear skies to start your Friday morning! Morning lows will be in the mid-to-upper 60s. Patchy dense fog has occurred in parts of the FOX19 NOW viewing area - especially for folks in the southeast portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Lewis, Mason and Robertson counties until 9 a.m. Friday morning.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Southeast Indiana, Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Northern Kentucky and Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Southwest Ohio all day Friday.

Friday will be very warm with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 80s and a few spots at or just above 90°. You’ll notice an increase in humidity, but it will be manageable if you’ll be outside. If you’re heading to either TQL Stadium for the Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and Nashville SC or to Great American Ballpark as the Reds face off against the Washington Nationals, expect tranquil conditions weather-wise!

The weekend starts off dry with Saturday morning in the mid 60s with clear skies. Excellent conditions for folks partaking in the Ohio River Paddlefest in Cincinnati! Saturday afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Glier’s GoettaFest conditions will be great through Saturday afternoon, but Sunday will be damp at times!

Sunday will see scattered showers and storms early in the morning hours followed by scattered showers and storms later in the day. Some storms could bring in heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail. When it isn’t storming Sunday, expect variably cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Storm chances will linger into early next week with milder air on Monday as a cold front sweeps through the area. Monday will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour behind the front.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on both Sunday and Monday morning with these storm risks - these could be First Alert Weather Days.

Drier conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Storm chances return Thursday through the end of next week before drier air moves in for the following weekend with seasonable conditions.

The two-week outlook going into the middle of August has temperatures near normal (highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s) along with above-normal precipitation.

