Clinton County first responders train for school shooter scenario

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - First responders took part in an active school shooter simulation exercise Friday to prepare for something they hope never happens.

The first team into the school entered under the assumption that the shooter was still in the building.

Their first objective was to get everyone out who could make it under their own power.

Jackie Anderson with Clinton-Warren Joint Fire Rescue says it was important to make this look and feel as real as possible.

“They’re going to yell out to the patients saying if anybody can hear me please come towards me and then we can weed out who is hurt,” Anderson explains.

The team identified any victims who are deceased and then placed triage cards on the victims which indicate how serious their injuries are.

Yellow on the triage card indicates that the victim is between immediate and minimal extraction priority.

“This type of training is great for the preparation piece and hopes that something like this never happens,” says Clinton-Masse Local Schools Superintendent David Moss.

The superintendent says his students did an excellent job to make this training exercise seem real.

The active shooter drills are rotated each year to different schools.

Blanchester Local Schools are next on the list in 2024.

Clinton County EMS says they plan to expand the program in the coming years to include another type of emergency response.

They will use a practice football game to simulate a shooter in a stadium setting and organize a situation where an active shooter strikes during the prom.

