Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Bengals give linebacker Logan Wilson 4-year contract extension

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) gestures during practice at the team's NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) gestures during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Cincinnati Bengals Communications
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI - The Bengals have signed LB Logan Wilson, a central part of one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses, to a four-year contract extension through the 2027 season.

The Bengals selected Wilson in the third round of the 2020 draft among a class full of college captains and talented athletes who have helped lead the Bengals to back-to-back AFC North Division titles while establishing a model culture in the NFL.

“Logan is a major piece of our young core, and it was a priority to get this deal done,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “He’s been a fantastic leader for our defense and comes in ready to work every single day. He will continue to be a key member of this team as we build toward the future.”

A three-down LB, Wilson has led the Bengals in tackles in each of the past two seasons. He has started each of his last 28 regular-season games played, and his seven career INTs are the most among all NFL LBs since he entered the league in 2020. He has recorded 248 tackles (157 solos), with 4.5 sacks, two FFs, 11 PDs and seven INTs.

The Casper, Wyoming, native has contributed to a Bengals defense that in 2022 ranked tied for fifth in the NFL in points allowed per game (20.1) and seventh in rushing yards allowed per game (106.6), while also holding opposing passers to a league-low 58.9 completion percentage.

Wilson, who transitioned from DB to LB during his collegiate career at the University of Wyoming, plays his part in keeping opponents’ scoring down with his athleticism, ability to cover ground and close windows.

“We’re very happy to extend Logan, who has been one of the leaders of our defense,” said Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. “It allows us to keep one of the best tandems of linebackers together by extending both him and Germaine Pratt.

Above content provided by Cincinnati Bengals Communications

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

