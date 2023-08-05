Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Bud Light controversy cost Anheuser-Busch $395 million in sales, report says

Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud...
Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud Light brand.(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - Anheuser-Busch reports revenue fell by 10 percent last quarter, according to its latest earnings report.

The company reported it lost $395 million during second-quarter sales this year.

Thursday, the company said that U.S. revenue fell as sales of Bud Light slumped.

America’s former longtime No. 1 beer has faced backlash since April after sponsoring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The $395 million year-over-year revenue drop in North America during that period included sales in Canada, where revenue rose.

According to the report, that suggests the slump was isolated to the U.S. and that the losses on Bud Light may have been even greater.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

