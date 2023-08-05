Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Children placed with families on ‘Back to School Adoption Day’

By Jason Maxwell
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A special day for 10 children as they were placed with six families.

Judge Ralph Winkler held his annual “Back to School Adoption Day” on Friday, placing children ranging in age from 5 to 15 years, with their “Forever Families”

Four of the families adopted two biological siblings

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell was there.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niko Adams, Austin Hilderbrand, Cassi Nicole Thomas and Joshua Childers were all arrested in...
Sheriff: 4 people arrested in year-long drug investigation
Coltin Claypoole (left, No. 82) was a member of the Mason County High School football team,...
NKY high school football player killed in crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 when he had...
WATCH: Trooper narrowly avoids SUV coming straight at him on I-75
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Latest News

Judge Ralph Winkler hosts his annual "Back to School Adoption Day"
Back to school adoption day
Barbara Riley, left, widow of Ken Riley, and his son Ken Riley II, pose with Ken Riley's bust...
Forever enshrined in Canton: Ken Riley inducted into Hall of Fame
Three days of First Alert Weather Days could bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
First Alert Weather Days: Risks of storms Saturday, Sunday, Monday
A celebration of life was held Friday night for 18-year-old Terrance Johnson, who was killed in...
Community celebrates life of teen killed in NKY