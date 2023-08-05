Children placed with families on ‘Back to School Adoption Day’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A special day for 10 children as they were placed with six families.

Judge Ralph Winkler held his annual “Back to School Adoption Day” on Friday, placing children ranging in age from 5 to 15 years, with their “Forever Families”

Four of the families adopted two biological siblings

