Community celebrates life of teen killed in NKY

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - A community came together Friday night to celebrate the life of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed in Newport last week.

Family and friends gathered at Walker Funeral Home to remember the life of Terrance Johnson, who was shot and killed near the intersection of Brighton and Lowell streets in Newport on July 28.

“Me and Terrance go way back to when we were ten,” Family friend Anaya Crosby said. “It was nothing but good memories. I became pregnant at fourteen, and he was there. He’s my son’s uncle. So, it really, really hurt that he’s gone.”

Johnson’s former teacher Alicia Humphries says she taught him during his time at Covington Independence Schools.

“He’d come to our alternative program. He had been having some trouble, which a majority of kids that age get into a little trouble here and there. But he was very polite and very bright and very respectful.” It just broke my heart. Very hard to process,” Humphries said.

Johnson’s foster mother, Holly Davis, says she has a heartfelt plea for the community to unite and for young people to put down the guns.

“I understand a lot of young people are here, and if I could speak to the community, I would say gun violence is very serious, and that fighting is pretty serious, and that it can lead to something else,” Davis said. “I’m pretty sure some didn’t expect for this to come to this. Let’s stay positive. Let’s treat each other with love, and kindness and respect. And no more violence.”

The family and friends of Johnson say they will not stop until justice is served.

Officials continue to search for the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 859-292-3833.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.