Community mourns after Mason County High School football player killed in crash

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky town is in mourning after a high school football player was killed in a crash on Thursday.

Coltin Claypoole, 17, wore number 82 on his football jersey for the Mason County High School Royals.

“It was a joy coaching him and I’m really going to miss him, and I know that’s just a fraction of how the players are missing him. They were with him even more than the coaches are,” Mason High School Asst. Football Coach Jim Stice told FOX19 NOW.

On Thursday, the town of Maysville received the devastating news that the 17-year-old was killed in a crash after his truck went off the road and hit several trees and a telephone pole.

A scrimmage was scheduled for Friday evening, but after hearing the news about Claypoole, the team decided to cancel it.

“He was very talented, very athletic, he always had a smile on his face. He hustled all the time. He was a real joy to coach,” Stice said. “He wasn’t one that you had to ask to make sure they participate in drills. He was always there and wanted to participate. He wanted to be here. He wanted to play. He loved the comradery of the team.”

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, three other teens, two 17-year-olds and a 13-year-old, were in the truck with Claypoole.

“A lot of students haven’t gone through tragedies like this and aren’t sure how to react and understand the complexities and emotional trauma that goes with this,” The Royals coach said.

Now, Maysville is focused on healing and helping one another after the tragedy.

“It’s so important that we stand up as leaders in the community, leaders in the school, and leaders in your family, to provide that support and make sure there’s extra communication that goes along with it, so [students and teammates] know they have people to talk to and shoulders to lean on and just a familiar warm place to go if they need that,” Stice explained.

For the coach, that means putting football on the back burner while the town of less than 9,000 people lean on each other.

“We don’t know when we’re going to start football again. We’re just going to take it one day at a time,” he said.

On Aug. 11, there is going to be a special tailgate held at Mason County High School from 5-7 p.m. ahead of the football team’s scrimmage game. The money raised will go toward helping the teen’s family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.