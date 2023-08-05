Covington police investigating reports of shots fired

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating the Covington area after they received a report of shots fired Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to Garrard and 12th streets after several shots were fired, according to Covington police dispatch.

FOX19 NOW’s Simone Jameson witnessed a man wearing a black face covering brandishing a gun walking just feet away from her and a camera man while they were in a marked news vehicle while on assignment.

About a minute or less later, Jameson heard five or more shots fired.

Garrard and 12th Streets are currently blocked off by police as they investigate the area.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

