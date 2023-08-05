Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Covington police investigating reports of shots fired

Covington police investigating reports of shots fired
By Simone Jameson and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating the Covington area after they received a report of shots fired Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to Garrard and 12th streets after several shots were fired, according to Covington police dispatch.

FOX19 NOW’s Simone Jameson witnessed a man wearing a black face covering brandishing a gun walking just feet away from her and a camera man while they were in a marked news vehicle while on assignment.

About a minute or less later, Jameson heard five or more shots fired.

Garrard and 12th Streets are currently blocked off by police as they investigate the area.

It is unknown if anyone is injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police investigation is underway after the executive director of Central Connections senior...
Middletown senior center given 24 hours to close amid investigation, city council wants to save it
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point
Niko Adams, Austin Hilderbrand, Cassi Nicole Thomas and Joshua Childers were all arrested in...
Sheriff: 4 people arrested in year-long drug investigation
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift adds 3 Indiana shows to Eras Tour
Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man found floating in the Ohio River...
Covington Police: Investigation underway after body found in Ohio River

Latest News

Coltin Claypoole (left, No. 82) was a member of the Mason County High School football team,...
Community mourns after Mason County High School football player killed in crash
Clinton County first responders train for school shooter scenario
Clinton County first responders train for school shooter scenario
Clinton County first responders train for a shooter scenario at school
Clinton County first responders train for a shooter scenario at school
Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend in Ohio.
Sales Tax Holiday kicks off this weekend in Ohio