Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘Devastating’: Teenager dies in minibike crash after being tripped by cable

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a minibike. (Source: KTNV, FAMILY HANDOUT, KTNV FILE VIDEO, CNN)
By Alyssa Bethencourt, KTNV
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 16-year-old is dead after a tragic accident on a Las Vegas bike trail.

The boy was riding a minibike with his brother when he was tripped by a cable and killed.

Devastated family members are now begging for the person responsible to come forward.

“If you’re close to your family, hug them because you never know when it could just be that one last time,” the boy’s father, Rudy Naranjo, said.

He wishes he could hold his young son in his arms once again.

“He was what his name says he was. He was just an angel,” Naranjo said. “He was the light of the room.”

On Thursday, loved ones gathered to pray and to grieve the loss of Angel who died last Saturday.

According to police, Angel and his older brother were riding minibikes across a paved trail near the Las Vegas Wash when he hit a cable that was tied to a pole while blocking the path.

Angel then fell off his bike.

An emergency worker at the scene found the teen sitting up against a wall with severe injuries to his neck, police said.

But Angel died at the scene.

“That was their passion; that was what they did every afternoon in their free time,” Naranjo said.

As family members grieve Angel’s loss, they are praying for justice and trying to make sense of the tragedy they believe could have been prevented.

“It’s just devastating in many ways,” Naranjo said.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances behind the teen’s death.

Copyright 2023 KTNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niko Adams, Austin Hilderbrand, Cassi Nicole Thomas and Joshua Childers were all arrested in...
Sheriff: 4 people arrested in year-long drug investigation
Coltin Claypoole (left, No. 82) was a member of the Mason County High School football team,...
NKY high school football player killed in crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 when he had...
WATCH: Trooper narrowly avoids SUV coming straight at him on I-75
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Riders said they were stuck on the train for about 30 minutes before evacuating. No one was...
Malfunction forces riders to climb down 200-foot roller coaster at Cedar Point

Latest News

Judge Ralph Winkler hosts his annual "Back to School Adoption Day"
Back to school adoption day
A 16-year-old boy has died after getting tripped by a cable while riding a motorized mini-bike.
16-year-old boy dies after tripped by cable while riding minibike
Barbara Riley, left, widow of Ken Riley, and his son Ken Riley II, pose with Ken Riley's bust...
Forever enshrined in Canton: Ken Riley inducted into Hall of Fame
Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning are First Alert Weather...
First Alert Weather Days: Risks of storms Saturday, Sunday, Monday