FC Cincinnati falls in Leagues Cup PK shootout to Nashville SC

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Nashville SC did to FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium what so many other clubs had tried and failed to accomplish in 2023: Come out on top.

After playing to a 1-1 draw through 90 minutes, Nashville advanced to the Leagues Cup Round of 16 by defeating FC Cincinnati in a penalty-kick shootout before an announced crowd of 19,911, our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer report.

Nashville goalkeeper Elliott Panicco was substituted into the match in the closing seconds to replace starter Joe Willis, and the move by NSC head coach Gary Smith proved wise.

Panicco saved a spot-kick by FCC center-back Matt Miazga, who was Cincinnati’s third penalty-taker.

Nashville converted all five of its kicks with Dax McCarty punching the winner home in the fifth round.

With the win, Nashville advanced to play Club America, the storied Mexican club. FC Cincinnati’s Leagues Cup journey ended after Brandon Vazquez’s penalty-kick goal in the 84th minute canceled out Anibal Godoy’s tap-in opener in the 64th minute.

Back to MLS play on August 20th in Columbus. FC Cincinnati gets a couple weeks of grace. https://t.co/Ycl6MWhKCH — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 5, 2023

Penalty-kick shootout results

First round: Luciano Acosta scores; Hany Mukhtar scores. Tied at 1-1.

Second round: Brandon Vazquez scores; Fafa Picault scores. Tied at 2-2.

Third round: Matt Miazga’s shot is saved by Elliott Panicco; Anibal Godoy scores. Nashville leads, 3-2.

Fourth round: Yuya Kubo scores; Walker Zimmerman scored. Nashville leads, 4-3.

Fifth round: Alvaro Barreal scores; Dax McCarty scores. Nashville wins, 5-4.

