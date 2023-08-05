Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

FC Cincinnati falls in Leagues Cup PK shootout to Nashville SC

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta takes the ball down the field during the first half of the FC Cincinnati vs. Nashville SC match at TQL Stadium on Saturday July 15, 2023. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime.(Phil Didion/The Enquirer)
By Pat Brennan
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Nashville SC did to FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium what so many other clubs had tried and failed to accomplish in 2023: Come out on top.

After playing to a 1-1 draw through 90 minutes, Nashville advanced to the Leagues Cup Round of 16 by defeating FC Cincinnati in a penalty-kick shootout before an announced crowd of 19,911, our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer report.

Nashville goalkeeper Elliott Panicco was substituted into the match in the closing seconds to replace starter Joe Willis, and the move by NSC head coach Gary Smith proved wise.

Panicco saved a spot-kick by FCC center-back Matt Miazga, who was Cincinnati’s third penalty-taker.

Nashville converted all five of its kicks with Dax McCarty punching the winner home in the fifth round.

With the win, Nashville advanced to play Club America, the storied Mexican club. FC Cincinnati’s Leagues Cup journey ended after Brandon Vazquez’s penalty-kick goal in the 84th minute canceled out Anibal Godoy’s tap-in opener in the 64th minute.

Penalty-kick shootout results

  • First round: Luciano Acosta scores; Hany Mukhtar scores. Tied at 1-1.
  • Second round: Brandon Vazquez scores; Fafa Picault scores. Tied at 2-2.
  • Third round: Matt Miazga’s shot is saved by Elliott Panicco; Anibal Godoy scores. Nashville leads, 3-2.
  • Fourth round: Yuya Kubo scores; Walker Zimmerman scored. Nashville leads, 4-3.
  • Fifth round: Alvaro Barreal scores; Dax McCarty scores. Nashville wins, 5-4.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

