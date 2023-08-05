FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms develop tonight, Sunday and Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY 8PM UNTIL MONDAY 8AM

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for all of Southeast Indiana, Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Northern Kentucky and Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Southwest Ohio all day Saturday.

The weekend starts off dry Saturday morning with temps in the mid 60s with clear skies. Excellent conditions for paddlers in the Ohio River Paddlefest in Cincinnati! Saturday afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Most places will remain dry until after 8pm when showers and a few thunderstorms rumble through the area. The rain should end by dawn but scattered light showers will pop back up Sunday and then strong to severe storms move in late Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Glier’s GoettaFest conditions will be great into early evening Saturday .

Sunday will see the chance of scattered showers early and the chance of strong to severe storms from late evening into Monday morning. evening. Some storms could bring in heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail. When it isn’t raining Sunday, expect variably cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in some locations in the low 100s.

Storm chances will linger into Monday morning as a cold front sweeps through the area. Monday will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour behind the front.

Drier conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Storm chances return Thursday through the end of next week before drier air moves in for the following weekend with seasonable conditions.

The two-week outlook going into the middle of August has temperatures near normal (highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s) along with above-normal precipitation.

