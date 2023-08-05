Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

First Alert Weather Days: Risks of storms Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Saturday night into Sunday morning and Sunday night into Monday morning are First Alert Weather Days due to storms moving through the Fox19 Now area.(WXIX)
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning will be First Alert Weather Days due to showers and storms that may develop overnight.

Our FOX19 NOW Weather Team says on Saturday, there is a chance of storms between 8 a.m. to midnight, with a marginal risk in the western areas of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

In southeastern Indiana, some storms may move slowly, resulting in localized flash flooding, straight-line winds, lightning, and even an isolated spin-up tornado. However, as these storms move into Northern Kentucky and parts of Southwest Ohio, they will weaken significantly, with a low threat of severe weather in the Cincinnati area

There is a possibility of scattered showers early Sunday morning, followed by strong to severe storms from 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday. These storms will move faster than those on Saturday and may result in localized flash flooding, hail, and gusty winds.

Expect variably cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s on Sunday, with heat index values in some areas in the low-to-mid 90s when it’s not raining.

Storm chances will continue into Monday morning, and there is a chance of more showers and storms in the southeast portion of the FOX19 NOW viewing area later on Monday. Some of these storms may also be strong, with gusty winds and hail.

