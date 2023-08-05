Forever enshrined in Canton: Ken Riley inducted into Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Ken Riley is the latest Cincinnati Bengal to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Riley was a sixth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 1969.

Although he played quarterback in college, he converted to cornerback once he got to Cincinnati. Needless to say, the position change worked out.

Riley spent his entire 15-year career with the Bengals, earning All-Pro honors three times.

He finished his career with 65 interceptions, which still to this day, is tied for fifth most in NFL history.

The Bengals legend passed away in 2020 at the age of 72.

“I believe he and my grandmother are smiling down,” said Riley’s son, Ken Riley at the induction ceremony Saturday in Canton. “He was a hall of famer on and off the field.

The news that Riley was selected for the Hall of Fame would come after his death.

It was another Bengals great in Anthony Munoz who made the call to the Riley family to share the news that the former All-Pro corner was Canton bound.

The first member of the @Bengals to make it to the Hall of Fame was @AnthonyMunozHOF.



Munoz and Riley are the only members of the Hall of Fame to spend their entire career with the Bengals.

Charlie Joiner and Terrell Owens each played for the Bengals and are members of the Hall of Fame.

Bengals founder and first head coach in the franchise’s history, Paul Brown, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 1967.

