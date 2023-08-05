Contests
Jewelry store hosts fundraiser for 5-year-old with rare genetic disorder to get service dog

Kendra Scott jewelry is hosting a fundraiser for a 5-year-old girl with a rare genetic disorder to get a service dog.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Kendra Scott jewelry store in Liberty Township is helping a 5-year-old girl with a rare genetic disorder get a service dog.

The jewelry store is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., where 20% of the sales will go to Harmony’s Service Dog Funding.

Harmony has been diagnosed with DHX30, a disorder that results in developmental delays, weak muscles, joint hypermobility, seizures, and difficulty with verbal communication.

Her family believes that having a service dog would be highly beneficial to her as the dog would be able to alert her when she has seizures and prevent her from engaging in harmful behaviors.

Harmony’s mother, Crystal York, says her daughter would bite herself, and in such instances, the dog is trained to intervene and redirect her daughter’s behavior.

York says they want to get a service dog from Paws for Ability, but they cannot afford one because the cost of the patient’s responsibility is about $20,000.

In addition to the Kendra Scott fundraiser, the family also set up their fundraising site for people to donate money.

York says a service dog would help Harmony with a sense of calmness and enhance her self-reliance.

“It provides that extra set of eyes and, at this point, paws to help us get her where she needs to be,” York said,

